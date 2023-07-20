Why is Virat Kohli a role model? Rahul Dravid breaks down key factors as King Kohli set to play 500th game2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid has praised Virat Kohli's remarkable achievements and work ethic, hailing him as an inspiration for many cricketers. Kohli is set to play his 500th international match, becoming the fourth Indian cricketer and 10th player worldwide to reach this milestone.
Rahul Dravid has praised Virat Kohli's remarkable achievements and work ethic, hailing him as an inspiration for many cricketers. As Kohli gears up for his momentous 500th international match, the Indian cricket legend commended the batter's journey and the dedication he puts behind the scenes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×