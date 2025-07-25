Why Ishan Kishan rejected BCCI's proposal to fly to England for fifth Test after Rishabh Pant's injury? Details revealed

Ishan Kishan was the first name on the Indian selector's minds when Rishabh Pant fractured his toe on the first day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Indian vice-captain coped a blow on his right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery and wasn't able to stand on his foot before being taken out in a golf cart.

But Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee received a negative answer from Kishan, who sustained a bizarre injury which forced the Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter to sit at home and recover. Had Kishan been fit, he would have joined the Indian team as cover for the fifth Test.

As a result, the BCCI had no other option but to take Tamil Nadu keeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan to England. Jagadeesan is awaiting his United Kingdom visa according to several reports.

What exactly happened to Ishan Kishan? Based on a TOI report, Kishan sustained an left ankle injury after he fell from a scooty and needed stitches. In such a scenario, flying to England was next to impossible for Kishan. However, it is still unknown when Kishan sustained the injury and how long it will take to heal.