Why Kapil Dev calls Virat Kohli's Test retirement his biggest mistake: ‘He will regret it after 10 years…’

Kapil Dev has questioned Virat Kohli’s decision to walk away from Test cricket. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain believes the 37-year-old made the biggest mistake of his career by retiring from the longest format in May 2025 and could look back with regret a decade from now.

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Kohli had often called Test cricket the most beautiful form of the game. His sudden exit surprised many, including former captains who felt he still had the fitness and ability to compete at the highest level.

Why Kapil Dev calls Virat Kohli’s Test exit a mistake Kapil Dev has repeatedly expressed disappointment over the call. In an interview with Mid-Day, he pointed to Virat Kohli’s exceptional fitness as the main reason the retirement feels premature.

"I think Virat Kohli made the biggest mistake. He retired from Test cricket. He will regret his decision after 10 years. He should not have retired. Kohli has fitness on his side, and his fitness is far better than any other player. He can challenge even a 25-year-old cricketer on fitness. Getting angry and retiring is not right. They should be like Mohinder Amarnath. He was dropped so many times, but he came back and proved others wrong," Kapil told Mid-Day.

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The legendary all-rounder drew a parallel with Mohinder Amarnath, who was dropped several times yet fought his way back and proved critics wrong. Kapil Dev believes players should respond to tough phases by working harder rather than choosing early retirement out of frustration.

What Kapil Dev said about Rohit Sharma’s future Kapil Dev also addressed the international future of Rohit Sharma. Like Virat Kohli, it has retired from Tests and T20Is and now plays only ODIs for India. After a difficult series in New Zealand, questions have grown about how long he can continue at the top level.

"If he can play, fine. I would leave it to the selectors. If they take a call, his time is over. It's entirely up to the selectors because they are thinking collectively about what's best for the game. Rohit has served the country admirably, and he's not going to be there throughout his life. Sunil (Gavaskar), Sachin (Tendulkar), Anil Kumble, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni - all gone, and you have to go one day," said Kapil Dev.

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Also Read | IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli repeats unwanted record after his dismissal in 5th ODI

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement and career stats Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on 12 May 2025, ending a 14-year career that began in 2011. He finished with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. Seven of those hundreds were double centuries, the most by any Indian batter, with a highest score of 254 not out against South Africa in Pune in 2019. As captain, he led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them, and scored 5,864 runs with 20 centuries.

He remains active in ODIs and continues to chase further milestones in the 50-over format while India prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.