Why Pakistan players are unlikely to feature in Abu Dhabi T10 after PCB’s late $10,000 NOC demand; all you need to know

PCB has long charged a fee for leagues where it sees limited reciprocal benefit. Officials have argued that players from countries such as Nepal and the UAE are not in high demand in the Pakistan Super League.

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Nov 2026, 09:17 PM IST
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Why Pakistan players are unlikely to feature in Abu Dhabi T10
Why Pakistan players are unlikely to feature in Abu Dhabi T10 (Abu Dhabi T10/X)

Pakistan players look set to miss the Abu Dhabi T10 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) withheld No-Objection Certificates unless the league pays USD 10,000 for every player cleared to take part. The demand arrived only days before the tournament’s scheduled start on 7 November, leaving franchises little time to respond.

Why did the PCB impose the $10,000 fee so late?

The Abu Dhabi T10 management applied for NOCs soon after its player draft on 30 September. The PCB only communicated the USD 10,000 charge at the start of this week. Sixteen Pakistani cricketers had already been selected by five of the six franchises. Some players were prepared to pay the fee themselves from their salaries if their teams refused, but mediation efforts have not succeeded. Franchises are now looking for replacement players.

How does this compare with the Nepal Premier League?

The PCB took a similar stand last month when it withheld NOCs for the Nepal Premier League and asked for USD 25,000 per player. While Hussain Talat and Jahandad Khan stayed and played, most others returned home without featuring. The same pattern now threatens the Abu Dhabi T10.

(more to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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