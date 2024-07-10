Why Rahul Dravid refused ₹2.5 crore from BCCI? A fascinating story that will make you his fan once again
Rahul Dravid wanted the same bonus money ( ₹2.5 crore) as the rest of his support staff
During his stint as the head coach of India’s winning U-19 World Cup team of 2018 he had made a similar gesture
Rahul Dravid, outgoing head coach of Indian cricket team, refused to take the additional ₹2.5 crore that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the team won T20 World Cup and noted that he would take an equal share of prize bonus as the rest of his support staff