Rahul Dravid, outgoing head coach of Indian cricket team, refused to take the additional ₹2.5 crore that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the team won T20 World Cup and noted that he would take an equal share of prize bonus as the rest of his support staff {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BCCI source said, as reported by Hindustan Times, “Rahul wanted the same bonus money ( ₹2.5 crore) as the rest of his support staff (bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and batting coach Vikram Rathore). We respect his sentiments."

According to the distribution formula established by the board, the 15 playing members of India's winning squad, along with Dravid, are each to receive ₹5 crore from the ₹125 crore prize money. The support staff will receive ₹2.5 crore each, while the selectors and the traveling members of the squad will each receive ₹1 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his stint as the head coach of India’s winning U-19 World Cup team of 2018 he had made a similar gesture. When it was decided that Dravid, for his stature, would get ₹50 lakh while the other members of the support staff would get ₹20 lakh each and the players ₹30 lakh each, he had refused the formula.

Accordingly, a revised list of cash awards ( ₹25 lakhs) to every member of the coaching staff, including Dravid was made.

Gautam Gambhir succeeds Rahul Dravid as India head coach Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was appointed head coach of the country's cricket team on Tuesday, succeeding former teammate Rahul Dravid in what is considered one of the most challenging jobs in the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dravid, who ended his tenure guiding India to the T20 World Cup last month, opted not to apply for the job again, paving the way for Gambhir's elevation to the role.

"It is an absolute honour to serve my tri-colour, my people, my country," Gambhir, 42, said in a statement issued by the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

"I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gambhir was part of the India sides that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-overs global title four years later.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!