Why Ravindra Jadeja forced a spectator to change t-shirt at Oval midway into 5th Test? Here's what had exactly happened

If Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant held India's fort at the top-order throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Ravindra Jadeja did the job consistently, batting at No.6. If his hundred in Manchester in the fourth Test was a testament of grit and determination, Jadeja's 53 off 77 balls at the Oval on Saturday took his team in a commanding position.

Advertisement

But what caught the attention of everyone when the southpaw forced a spectator change his t-shirt in the stands. The incident took place during an over bowled by Gus Atkinson. Jadeja was getting distracted by the elderly spectator's red t-shirt.

The 36-year-old even asked the on-field umpire to change the spectator's seat as the red colour was distracting him right behind the bowler's arm. But the spectator was adamant in not changing his position in the stands when a stadium official came up with an idea.

Advertisement

Instead of changing the seat of the spectator, he was given a light-colored t-shirt to wear which wouldn't distract Jadeja. The Indian all-rounder acknowledged the thinking and even gave a thumbs-up to the spectator seated. Jadeja's innings eventually gave India mileage, thus extending the lead past 350.

Can India tie series 2-2 against England As far as the Test match is concerned, India need eight wickets to win at Oval and tie the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. Chasing 374 runs for victory, England were 50/1 at stumps on Day 3 with Mohammed Siraj shattering Zak Crawley's stumps on the last ball of the day.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 396 with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting 118, nightwatchman Akash Deep getting his maiden fifty to score 66 and all-rounders Jadeja and Washington Sundar scoring 53 each. England need another 324 runs to win with two day’s play. It must be noted that Chris Woakes will not be able to bat.