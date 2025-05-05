Why Rohit Sharma is playing as an impact sub in most of Mumbai Indians' games in IPL 2025? Mahela Jaywardene reveals

Rohit Sharma had a mixed Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. In 10 matches so far, the former Mumbai Indians captain managed to score 293 runs, which included three half-centuries. However, interestingly, Rohit didn't field completely for 20 overs in most of the matches.

Instead, the Indian captain would come on to the field for final three to four overs and then bat in the chase. In case Mumbai Indians bat first, Rohit is being subbed with a bowler. To make things easy, Rohit has played as a pure batter for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

With the IPL 2025 coming to its business end, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene spilled the beans on why Rohit isn't fielding completely in most of the games. “No, it wasn't at the start," said the former Sri Lanka captain on the eve of their clash against Gujarat Titans.

"Obviously, Rohit was on the field in some of the games. But if you look at the composition of the team, most of the guys are doing dual roles. Most of them are bowling. At the same time, some of the venues need boundary runners.”