Why Rohit Sharma lost Mumbai Indians captaincy to Hardik Pandya: Wife Ritika rejects coach Mark Boucher's reasoning
Rohit Sharma, the second most successful captain in IPL history, was replaced as captain of Mumbai Indians by Hardik Pandya in a cricketing decision according to MI coach Mark Boucher. Rohit's wife, Ritika, responded to Boucher's explanation with criticism.
Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in the 16 seasons of the Indian Premier League, winning 6 trophies in all his years as captain, second only to former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, the veteran was replaced as MI captain by Hardik Pandya in December last year and Rohit will only be available as a batsman for the upcoming IPL season.