 Why Rohit Sharma lost Mumbai Indians captaincy to Hardik Pandya: Wife Ritika rejects coach Mark Boucher's reasoning | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 06 2024 14:42:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.30 1.27%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,619.00 4.11%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 432.95 -1.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.00 1.32%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,447.30 0.15%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Why Rohit Sharma lost Mumbai Indians captaincy to Hardik Pandya: Wife Ritika rejects coach Mark Boucher's reasoning
Back Back

Why Rohit Sharma lost Mumbai Indians captaincy to Hardik Pandya: Wife Ritika rejects coach Mark Boucher's reasoning

 Livemint

Rohit Sharma, the second most successful captain in IPL history, was replaced as captain of Mumbai Indians by Hardik Pandya in a cricketing decision according to MI coach Mark Boucher. Rohit's wife, Ritika, responded to Boucher's explanation with criticism.

Ritika Sajdeh has slammed Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher's justification for removing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain.Premium
Ritika Sajdeh has slammed Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher's justification for removing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain.

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in the 16 seasons of the Indian Premier League, winning 6 trophies in all his years as captain, second only to former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, the veteran was replaced as MI captain by Hardik Pandya in December last year and Rohit will only be available as a batsman for the upcoming IPL season.

The decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya had evoked strong reactions from the Mumbai Indians fan base, while key MI players like Suryakumar Yadav signalled their unhappiness with the move through cryptic posts on social media platforms.

However, almost 3 months after the decision was taken, MI coach Mark Boucher has explained the reasoning behind the captaincy change for one of the most successful teams in the IPL. Speaking on the Smash Sports podcast, Boucher said it was purely a "cricketing decision" to make Hardik Pandya the captain, while noting that there was no easy way to remove Rohit Sharma from the captaincy.

Notably, Boucher's statement also drew a response from Rohit's wife Ritika, who has largely kept her opinions on the matter to herself. Replying to the Instagram video of Boucher's explanation on removing Rohit Sharma as captain, Ritika wrote, "So many things wrong with this."

Mark Boucher's explanation on removing Rohit as MI captain: 

Speaking on the podcast, Boucher said, "One thing I did pick up with Ro (Rohit) is that he is a fantastic guy. I mean he's been captaining for ages and he's done really well for Mumbai Indians and for India as well. He walks into a place and there’s just cameras in it and he’s so busy and he hasn’t had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he’s done well as a captain."

Adding further, Boucher said, "And I just thought you know when we’re speaking with the whole Mumbai Indians group, we thought that maybe this is the opportunity for him to step in for his last year or so. We believe he's got some great value to add and just go out there and actually enjoy it without the hype of being a captain. He is still going to captain India so that hype’s gonna be there but when he steps into the IPL maybe just taking that extra bit of pressure off him as a captain and maybe we get the best out of Rohit Sharma." 

“We want to see him playing with a smile on his face, spending a bit of time with his beautiful family. I think there's no easy way to do it" the former South African player added. 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App