Why Sourav Ganguly ‘didn't like’ Rishabh Pant in Australia during BGT? How can Indian vice-captain improve in England?

Rishabh Pant was heavily criticised for his choice of shots against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. In nine innings, Pant managed just 255 runs with the best of 61 in the fifth and final Test in Sydney. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly didn't hesitate in admitting that he 'didn't like' the wicketkeeper's show in Australia as the latter ‘kept swinging’ his bat too often.

A few months later, another challenge awaits Pant in England as India prepare for a gruelling five-match Test series, starting on June 20 at Headingly. “He’s a very good player, but he has to continue playing the way he played a few years ago,” Ganguly told Revsportz.

“I saw him in Australia, and I didn’t like what I saw. Too many shots. He kept swinging. The ball decked around at certain venues,” added Ganguly, who had worked with Pant closely at Delhi Capitals last year.

With the England pitches known for its movement and bounce, Ganguly advised Pant to grind in the middle and not swing against every single delivery. Calling Pant a natural stroke-maker, Ganguly urged the southpaw to adapt to the situation and prolong his innings.

“He has got the ability, there is no doubt about that, but it’s about the application. I want to see some more fight from him. He’s got a very good defence. So, he has to defend,” added Ganguly.

Notably, Pant is coming after a morale-boosting hundred in the Indian Premier League following his below-par show throughout the entire season with Lucknow Super Giants.

Rishabh Pant's Test records in England In England, Pant has played nine matches, scoring 556 runs at an average of 32.70 with two centuries. While eight of his matches came against England, Pant's other Test came against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021. Both his hundreds on English soil came against England.