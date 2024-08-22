Sports
Star's mega-bet on cricket went awry. Now it wants to rework the deal
SummaryStar India has sent a stern letter to the ICC seeking to renegotiate the deal after suffering significant losses in advertising revenue during the recently concluded T20 World Cup
Mumbai: Tensions have emerged between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its India media rights holder Star India, the local unit of The Walt Disney Co., over the latter’s $3 billion media rights deal for the 2024-27 period.
