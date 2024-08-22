“A few weeks after the World Cup concluded, the ICC received a letter from Star India demanding renegotiation. However, the agreement includes no clause or option for altering the deal value. The ICC’s future tour programme (FTP) was announced well in advance, and everyone knew the first T20 World Cup would be played in the US. Like the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, there were no surprises here, so it’s unreasonable to cry foul now," the official said on the condition of anonymity.