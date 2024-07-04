The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India for a detailed report following claims that an aircraft meant for a scheduled flight from Newark to Delhi was instead used to transport the Indian cricket team from Barbados. This change reportedly caused inconvenience to passengers.

Against this backdrop, a senior official on Wednesday said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has called for a report from Air India.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is expected to arrive in the national capital on Thursday morning. They are coming from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign - AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

An Air India official said passengers were not inconvenienced by the deployment of the Boeing 777 aircraft to Barbados.

Most of the passengers who had booked tickets for the Newark to Delhi flight on July 2 were informed in advance. However, some passengers who could not be informed about the flight cancellation turned up at the airport and they were taken by road to New York. Those passengers were accommodated in the flight from New York to Delhi, the official added.

The departure of the cricket team was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl and the chartered flight was arranged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India Team returns home after winning the Twenty20 World Cup

Jubilant India cricketers have received a rousing welcome home from fans after winning the Twenty20 World Cup final in Barbados.

India skipper Rohit Sharma held up the World Cup trophy after arriving at New Delhi International Airport early Thursday morning.

Hundreds of supporters were gathered at the airport, many waving the national flag and chanting “India, India."

There were thousands more waiting to continue the celebrations, which started Saturday and were about to ramp up. Some of the players danced to drum beats when they reached their hotel.

India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final last weekend, ending a drought in global International Cricket Council limited-overs competitions.

The team’s return from the Caribbean was delayed because of a shutdown forced by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados.

