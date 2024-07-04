Why Team India was flown cancelling a scheduled regular flight? DGCA rebukes Air India, seeks report
DGCA seeks report from Air India for deploying aircraft to fly Indian cricket team from Barbados, causing difficulties for passengers. The chartered flight with special call sign AIC24WC will bring the T20 World Cup-winning team to Delhi on Thursday morning.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India for a detailed report following claims that an aircraft meant for a scheduled flight from Newark to Delhi was instead used to transport the Indian cricket team from Barbados. This change reportedly caused inconvenience to passengers.