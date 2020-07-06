Why Tendulkar never took strike on 1st ball of cricket match? Ganguly explains

NEW DELHI : Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's partnership was second to none on any given cricket match day. Like every partnership, there were some secret clauses and understandings which made them class apart. Now that they are no longer on the pitch, there is nothing stopping them from revealing some little known facts about each other. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday revealed why Sachin Tendulkar never took strike on the first ball of a cricket match.