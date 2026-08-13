Why there may be no India vs Pakistan cricket clash until the Asian Games 2026 final – explained

India and Pakistan can reportedly only lock horns in the final of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, and not at any earlier stage. A total of 10 teams will compete in the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games.

The Shreyas Iyer-led India will be among the four seeded teams who have directly qualified for the quarter-finals, along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The remaining six teams will be divided into two groups of three, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals. Group A consists of hosts Japan, Afghanistan and Nepal, whereas Group B has Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Pakistan will play quarter-final 1, while India will play quarter-final 2, with both matches taking place on 28 September.

All the seeded teams will, in fact, take on each of the group stage qualifiers. The winner of quarter-final 2 will take on the winner of quarter-final 3 in one of the semi-finals, whereas the other semi-final will feature the winner of quarter-final 1 and the winner of quarter-final 4.

Both semi-finals will be played on 1 October. This basically confirms that India and Pakistan can only lock horns either in the bronze medal match (if they lose their respective semi-finals) or in the gold medal match (if they win their respective semi-finals). Both the medal matches will take place on 3 October.

Women's competition to follow a similar format The women's competition will follow a similar format, with the only difference being that it will be an eight-team affair instead of 10 teams. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, enters the competition as the top-seeded side and will face hosts Japan in the quarter-finals.

Sri Lanka is seeded second, whereas Bangladesh are seeded third. Pakistan have been seeded fourth. Even if India beat Japan in the quarter-finals, the Women in Blue will face either Bangladesh or Hong Kong in the semi-finals.

Pakistan, who will face Thailand in their last group eight clash, will take on either Sri Lanka or Malaysia in the last four. This means that, like the men's competition, India and Pakistan won't face off until either the gold-medal or bronze-medal clash.

The Asian Games will be held in Nagoya from 19 September to 4 October, but the cricket competition will begin two days earlier, with the women's competition getting underway on 17 September.