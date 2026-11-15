Why Wankhede will host WPL 2027 Mumbai matches instead of Brabourne Stadium: All you need to know

The Women’s Premier League 2027 Mumbai leg will now be played at the Wankhede Stadium instead of the Brabourne Stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the change on Sunday, while stating that all dates and fixtures remain the same. Matches 12 to 20, the Eliminator and the Final will take place at Wankhede between January 26 and February 7, 2027.

Why the venue switch was necessary The WPL Governing Council had approved Brabourne as the Mumbai venue in its meeting on September 15. That plan covered the second half of the league stage plus the knockouts. However, the Cricket Club of India is also set to stage the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, which begins on February 14, 2027.

The International Cricket Council told BCCI that the short break between the end of the WPL and the start of the Champions Trophy would not give the pitches enough time to recover. BCCI accepted the request and moved the Mumbai matches to Wankhede to protect surface quality for both tournaments.

"The change follows a request from the ICC to shift the matches scheduled to be played at CCI. The WPL Committee has approved the change, with Wankhede Stadium now set to host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg," WPL stated in a release.

Full WPL 2027 schedule remains intact The fifth season of the WPL still opens in Vadodara on January 14. The first 11 matches are scheduled at that venue until January 24. The tournament then shifts to Mumbai and concludes on February 7. The only adjustment is the Mumbai ground; the rest of the calendar approved in September stays unchanged.

What the switch means for players and fans Wankhede is a larger and more frequently used venue that has hosted many international and domestic matches. Teams will still play the same number of games in Mumbai, and supporters who had already planned travel around the January 26 to February 7 window do not need to change dates.

The move ensures that both the WPL Final and the Champions Trophy that follows can be played on pitches that have had proper recovery time. Organisers have prioritised pitch readiness so that both the WPL Final and the Champions Trophy that follows can be played on surfaces in good condition. They can now focus on squad announcements, ticket sales and logistical arrangements for the two venues.