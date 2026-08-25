Why was Brydon Carse handcuffed in Derby? Report says police re-opening investigation into England fast bowler

Brydon Carse was expectedly dropped from England's squad for the second Test match against Pakistan after the England pace bowler was pictured handcuffed by the police following a nightclub incident in Derby on Saturday. Former England captain Ben Stokes and Durham cricketer Matthew Potts were also seen in the video that went viral on social media.

Carse's axing from the squad came on Monday after England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Cricket Regulator confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby. “Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men’s Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained," the ECB said.

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The 31-year-old was replaced by Sonny Baker in the squad. The England vs Pakistan second Test starts at Lord's on August 27. However, it wasn't clear why Carse was handcuffed by police at that very night.

Why was Brydon Carse taken by police? Revealed According to a Daily Mail report, Carse was briefly arrested on the suspicion of being “drunk and disorderly” in Derby. He was de-arrested later, which means that the England cricketer's arrest was cancelled before he was taken into custody. The report further added that the police are looking into the precise sequence of events, thus re-opening the investigation.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night. However the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area,” read a statement by Derbyshire police, as quoted by Daily Mail.

Drinking episodes affect England camp Carse's nightclub incident wasn't the first alcohol-fuelled controversies for England in recent times. Earlier last year, white-ball captain Harry Brook was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington and videos circulated of England players appearing drunk on nights out during the 4-1 Ashes series thrashing by Australia.

In June, Stokes and Gus Atkinson were given a written warning and stood down from the second Test against New Zealand after an incident at a London nightclub which came after they broke the curfew.

Stokes subsequently announced his shock retirement from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand, with Brendon McCullum also axed as the red-ball coach two weeks later.

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