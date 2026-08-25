Why was Brydon Carse handcuffed in Derby? Report says police re-opening investigation into England fast bowler

Brydon Carse was expectedly dropped from England's squad for the second Test match against Pakistan after the England pace bowler was pictured handcuffed by the police following a nightclub incident in Derby on Saturday. Former England captain Ben Stokes and Durham cricketer Matthew Potts were also seen in the video that went viral on social media.

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Carse's axing from the squad came on Monday after England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Cricket Regulator confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby. “Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men’s Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained," the ECB said.

Also Read | Brydon Carse becomes latest England star to be handcuffed in nightclub incident

The 31-year-old was replaced by Sonny Baker in the squad. The England vs Pakistan second Test starts at Lord's on August 27. However, it wasn't clear why Carse was handcuffed by police at that very night.

Why was Brydon Carse taken by police? Revealed According to a Daily Mail report, Carse was briefly arrested on the suspicion of being “drunk and disorderly” in Derby. He was de-arrested later, which means that the England cricketer's arrest was cancelled before he was taken into custody. The report further added that the police are looking into the precise sequence of events, thus re-opening the investigation.

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“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night. However the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area,” read a statement by Derbyshire police, as quoted by Daily Mail.

Drinking episodes affect England camp Carse's nightclub incident wasn't the first alcohol-fuelled controversies for England in recent times. Earlier last year, white-ball captain Harry Brook was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington and videos circulated of England players appearing drunk on nights out during the 4-1 Ashes series thrashing by Australia.

In June, Stokes and Gus Atkinson were given a written warning and stood down from the second Test against New Zealand after an incident at a London nightclub which came after they broke the curfew.

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Stokes subsequently announced his shock retirement from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand, with Brendon McCullum also axed as the red-ball coach two weeks later.

Also Read | Michael Hussey open to joining England coaching Test setup under Stephen Fleming

Notably, Carse has not played for England in any format since their thrashed in the Ashes. A hand injury hampered his start of 2026, which also forced him to withdraw from the Indian Premier League. He was a part of the first Test against Pakistan, but England benched him as the hosts won by an innings and 103 runs inside three days at Headingley.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in