WI vs Pak 1st ODI: Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes highest wicket-taker after 65 ODIs, helps Pakistan beat hosts at Trinidad

Pakistan's finest pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, on Friday, created a new history by becoming the highest wicket-taker after 65 ODIs, surpassing Rashid Khan’s mark of 128 wickets over the same number of matches.

With Shaheen clinching four wickets for 51, Pakistan defeated the West Indies in the first ODI in Trinidad in 48.5 overs with 5 wickets to spare.

Afridi, with this feat, inked his name to join Pakistan legend Wasim Akram in an exclusive list of visiting left-arm pacers to claim four or more wickets in an ODI innings in the West Indies.

Earlier in 1993, Akram had clinched 4 for 18 in Kingstown in 1993. Afridi is now the seventh bowler to achieve the feat to take four wickets in West Indies. Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc from Australia stand alone as the only left-arm quicks to take five-wicket hauls in ODIs on Caribbean soil, as per Cricinfo data.

While Wisden data says Shaheen’s strike rate now stands at 25.4, which has surpassed India's Mohammed Shami’s 25.8.

