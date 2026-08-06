WI vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique breaks 49-year-old record as Pakistan level Test series with huge victory in Trinidad

Abdullah Shafique etched his name in history books as his unbeaten 160 in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies, helped Pakistan to level the series in Trinidad on Wednesday. After losing the first Test by 90 runs, Pakistan came back stronger to win the second with a day to spare.
This was Pakistan's first away Test win victory since beating Sri Lanka in July 2023, breaking an eight-match losing streak - their longest in away Tests. In the process, Shafique became only the fifth player from Pakistan to score 150 or more on West Indies soil in a Test match.
The last time any Pakistani player scored 150 or more was Majid Khan. He scored 167 in the second innings against West Indies in Georgetown in 1977. Before Majid, Hanif Mohammad (337) and Wazir Mohammad (189) achieved the feat, both in 1958.
Riding on Shafique's unbeaten knock, Pakistan managed 387 all out in the first innings, in reply to West Indies' 344, thus taking a lead of 43 runs. Skipper Babar Azam scored 88 while opener Azan Awais contributed with 55 in Pakistan's first innings.
With the momentum on their side, Pakistan made most of it as Ali Usman and Sajid Khan shared eight wickets between them to skittle out West Indies for just 117 runs 46.1 overs in the second innings. Kavem Hodge was top scorer for the home side with 34.
With 75 runs to win, Pakistan need 23.3 overs to romp home just after lunch on Day 4 to win the game by eight wickets and finish the series with some pride. This was the fifth time Pakistan drew a Test series in West Indies.