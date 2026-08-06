WI vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique breaks 49-year-old record as Pakistan level Test series with huge victory in Trinidad

Abdullah Shafique etched his name in history books as his unbeaten 160 in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies, helped Pakistan to level the series in Trinidad on Wednesday. After losing the first Test by 90 runs, Pakistan came back stronger to win the second with a day to spare.

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This was Pakistan's first away Test win victory since beating Sri Lanka in July 2023, breaking an eight-match losing streak - their longest in away Tests. In the process, Shafique became only the fifth player from Pakistan to score 150 or more on West Indies soil in a Test match.

The last time any Pakistani player scored 150 or more was Majid Khan. He scored 167 in the second innings against West Indies in Georgetown in 1977. Before Majid, Hanif Mohammad (337) and Wazir Mohammad (189) achieved the feat, both in 1958.

Riding on Shafique's unbeaten knock, Pakistan managed 387 all out in the first innings, in reply to West Indies' 344, thus taking a lead of 43 runs. Skipper Babar Azam scored 88 while opener Azan Awais contributed with 55 in Pakistan's first innings.

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With the momentum on their side, Pakistan made most of it as Ali Usman and Sajid Khan shared eight wickets between them to skittle out West Indies for just 117 runs 46.1 overs in the second innings. Kavem Hodge was top scorer for the home side with 34.

With 75 runs to win, Pakistan need 23.3 overs to romp home just after lunch on Day 4 to win the game by eight wickets and finish the series with some pride. This was the fifth time Pakistan drew a Test series in West Indies.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in