WI vs PAK: Justin Greaves' record-breaking spell gives West Indies 90-run win in 1st Test

West Indies produced an all-round, disciplined display to beat Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday. Pakistan, looking to chase down a target of 211 on day four of the Test on Tuesday, were bowled out for just 120.

Babar Azam, who was recently reappointed as the Pakistan Test skipper, was the top-scorer for his team with an unbeaten 58 in an otherwise disappointing scorecard for the visitors.

Jayden Seales, with figures of 5/20, was the pick of the bowlers in Pakistan's run chase. Kemar Roach finished with figures of 2/27, whereas Justin Greaves registered figures of 2/12. Shamar Joseph registered figures of 1/44.

West Indies posted 311 in their first innings after opting to bat, thanks largely to Shai Hope's composed 92 and Kavem Hodge's 84. Their partnership rescued the hosts from a tricky position and ensured a competitive total on a surface that increasingly rewarded disciplined bowling.

Pakistan's seamers, led by Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas, kept the scoring under control, but the West Indies batters showed the patience needed to make their starts count.

Pakistan fall short Former captain Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan in their first innings reply with 109 runs, and he was well-supported by Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 63 runs. The duo forged a 155-run stand for the second wicket, but even that couldn't help Pakistan as they were all out for 282.

West Indies found themselves under pressure again in the second innings as Pakistan's bowlers struck regularly. Mohammad Ali and Abbas once again impressed, but useful lower-order runs proved invaluable.

The hosts were bowled out for 181, setting Pakistan a target of 211—a chase that looked achievable despite the challenging conditions.

Instead, the final innings belonged entirely to the West Indies fast bowlers. Jayden Seales produced a superb spell with the new ball, exploiting movement off the surface to dismantle Pakistan's top order.

The visitors slipped into trouble early and never recovered. Greaves, who had already enjoyed a memorable match, maintained relentless pressure from the opposite end, while Kemar Roach chipped in with key breakthroughs.

For Greaves, this was a memorable match, as he went on to win the Player of the Match award for his figures of 5/27 and 2/12. In the first innings, he also became the first bowler to deliver five consecutive wicket maidens in Test cricket, bettering former England pacer Stuart Broad's record of four consecutive wicket maidens.

Azam was the lone batter who offered some resistance, and the fall of regular wickets at the other end didn't help him and his team.