WI vs PAK: Why Mohammad Abbas was dropped from 2nd Test against West Indies? Pakistan captain Babar Azam explains

In a surprising move, Pakistan have dropped pacer Mohammad Abbas from the playing XI in the second Test against West Indies, which started on Sunday at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. West Indies are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 90 runs.

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Abbas' omission sparked a debate considering the fact the Pakistani pacer took eight wickets in the first game in a losing cause. The right-arm pacer finished with 3/63 in the first innings before dismantling the West Indies batting lineup in the second with figures of 5/22 in a 15.5 over spell.

When asked the motive behind Abbas' exclusion, skipper Babar Azam stated the change was purely based on the playing conditions. “Yeah, we have a couple of changes because of the conditions,” Babar said during the coin toss. “The condition demand is different, so the condition is like different, so I put one spinner on, added the Pakistan captain.

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test toss report Meanwhile, West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bat. The toss at Queen’s Park Oval was delayed by 15 minutes because of early morning rain. West Indies kept the same team which won the opening test at Tarouba by 90 runs.

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Pace bowler Ubaid Shah was awarded his maiden Test cap. Abbas was one of four changes for Pakistan. Shan Masood, century-maker at Tarouba, has a fractured left index finger. He was replaced by Abdullah Shafique.

Pakistan also awarded a Test debut to batter Awais Zafar, who replaced all-rounder Aamer Jamal, while off-spinner Sajid Khan replaced Khurram Shahzad.

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West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test playing XI West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Ubaid Shah.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in