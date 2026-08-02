WI vs PAK: Why Mohammad Abbas was dropped from 2nd Test against West Indies? Pakistan captain Babar Azam explains

In a surprising move, Pakistan have dropped pacer Mohammad Abbas from the playing XI in the second Test against West Indies, which started on Sunday at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. West Indies are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 90 runs.
Abbas' omission sparked a debate considering the fact the Pakistani pacer took eight wickets in the first game in a losing cause. The right-arm pacer finished with 3/63 in the first innings before dismantling the West Indies batting lineup in the second with figures of 5/22 in a 15.5 over spell.
When asked the motive behind Abbas' exclusion, skipper Babar Azam stated the change was purely based on the playing conditions. “Yeah, we have a couple of changes because of the conditions,” Babar said during the coin toss. “The condition demand is different, so the condition is like different, so I put one spinner on, added the Pakistan captain.
Meanwhile, West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bat. The toss at Queen’s Park Oval was delayed by 15 minutes because of early morning rain. West Indies kept the same team which won the opening test at Tarouba by 90 runs.
Pace bowler Ubaid Shah was awarded his maiden Test cap. Abbas was one of four changes for Pakistan. Shan Masood, century-maker at Tarouba, has a fractured left index finger. He was replaced by Abdullah Shafique.
Pakistan also awarded a Test debut to batter Awais Zafar, who replaced all-rounder Aamer Jamal, while off-spinner Sajid Khan replaced Khurram Shahzad.
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Ubaid Shah.