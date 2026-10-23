Who is Wiaan Mulder? All-rounder ends Scott Boland’s resistance to seal South Africa’s win over Australia

On a Rain-hit final day at St George’s Park, Australia looked set to escape with a draw powered by Travis Head’s century and Scott Boland’s marathon 166-ball vigil. Then Wiaan Mulder took the ball. The South African all-rounder bowled with the keeper up, nipped one back to rattle Boland’s stumps, removed Head with a rising delivery that the left-hander chopped on, and later castled Pat Cummins. Those three wickets broke the last pieces of Australian resistance and helped South Africa complete a famous innings-and-31-run win to level the series.

Advertisement

Who is Wiaan Mulder? Born Pieter Willem Adriaan Mulder on 19 February 1998 in Johannesburg, the 28-year-old right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler has become a key balance option for the Proteas. Wiaan Mulder made his ODI debut in 2017 and his Test debut in 2019, and was part of the side that won the 2025 World Test Championship final.

His biggest moment with the bat came in 2025 when, as stand-in captain against Zimbabwe, he scored 367 not out before declaring. That innings set a new South African Test record, surpassed Hashim Amla’s previous mark, and ranks among the highest individual scores in the format. Mulder later said he stopped short of Brian Lara’s 400 out of respect for the West Indies legend. With the ball, he has repeatedly broken stubborn partnerships, exactly the role he filled in Gqeberha.

Advertisement

Also Read | Cricket Australia suspends Megan Schutt for breaching prescription medication use requirements

Wiaan Mulder’s spell breaks Australia’s resistance Australia had found an unlikely batting hero in Scott Boland. The 37-year-old nightwatchman turned a survival job into a full-day effort, dead-batting for 166 balls to score 40, his highest Test score, while Travis Head reached 121, only his second overseas Test century.

Rain had wiped out much of the first two days and the entire first session on day five, delaying South Africa’s second new ball. The hosts were also without the injured Anrich Nortje. Kagiso Rabada tested the outside edge, and Simon Harmer packed the field around Boland, yet the Australian pair kept grinding.

Wiaan Mulder changed the mood with nagging accuracy, bowling with the keeper up and seaming the ball both ways. He first removed Travis Head when the left-hander tried to climb the bounce and chopped onto his stumps. He then nipped one back through Scott Boland’s defence to hit the stumps, ending the third-longest innings by an Australian nightwatchman. Moments later he beat Pat Cummins’s outside edge to knock over the off stump. Those three wickets in the second innings (3-64) snipped the last pieces of Australia’s defiance.

Advertisement

How the win unfolded Steve Smith, batting lower because of a neck issue, fell to a top-edged pull off Kagiso Rabada that Matthew Breetzke held after a slight fumble. Alex Carey and Scott Boland had pushed the game into the final session, but once Mulder broke through, the end arrived quickly. Rabada returned to bowl Mitchell Starc, and Marco Jansen finished the job when Josh Hazlewood slashed loosely to the slips.

South Africa had declared on 425 for 9 after Temba Bavuma’s 179 and useful scores from Jansen and Harmer. Australia were dismissed for 99 in their first innings (Jansen 5-33) and forced to follow on, then 295 in the second. The result was an innings-and-31-run victory, the first time since 1970 that South Africa had beaten Australia after enforcing a follow-on, and only their fourth innings win against the visitors.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.