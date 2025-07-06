Wiaan Mulder does a Shubman Gill in Zimbabwe; South African captain becomes third to hit 200 on Test captaincy debut

Wiaan Mulder emulated Indian captain Shubman Gill to score a hundred on his first Test match as captain on Sunday. Leading South Africa in the absence of injured Keshav Maharaj, Mulder brought up his hundred against Zimbabwe on the first day of the second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Mulder's Gill connection came after the Indian skipper scored 147 in his first Test as a captain in Leeds during the first Test against England earlier in the month. Mulder also became the 33rd captain to score a hundred in a debut Test match as a skipper.

That's not all. Mulder went on to convert his hundred into a double century to become the third batter in the world to score a double ton in their first innings as a Test captain. Only Graham Dowling of New Zealand and West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul had achieved the same before Mulder.

With this double ton, Mulder also became the fourth South African to hit a double century on the first day a Test match. Gary Kirsten (2001), Graeme Smith (2002, 2008) and Herschelle Gibbs (2003) had achieved the same before Mulder.

Players with 200 in first Test innings as captain