Wiaan Mulder scripts history in Zimbabwe, becomes first on earth to score triple hundred on Test captaincy debut

Wiaan Mulder became the first man on earth to score a triple century on debut as a Test captain on Monday. Leading South Africa for the first time in Tests in the absence of injured Keshav Maharaj, Mulder reached the milestone in 297 balls against Zimbabwe in the ongoing second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Having started the second day at 264, Mulder reached his triple hundred with a single off Tanaka Chivanga on the first ball of the 100th over. He thus became the second-fastest to three hundred runs after India's Virender Sehwag, who reached the feat in 278 balls against South Africa.
In the process, Mulder also became the second South African batter after Hashim Amla to record a triple century in Test cricket. Amla had scored 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012. If things go well, Mulder could also surpass Brian Lara's highest-ever individual Test score of 400 not out.
|Player
|Score
|Age
|Opponent
|Year
|Wiaan Mulder (South Africa)
|300 batting
|27y 138d
|Zimbabwe
|2025
|Bob Simpson (Australia)
|311
|28y 171d
|England
|1964
|Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka)
|374
|29y 61d
|South Africa
|2006
|Michael Clarke (Australia)
|329 not out
|30y 276d
|India
|2012
At 27 years and 138 days, Mulder also became the youngest Test captain to score a triple hundred in the longest format of the game. Australia's Bob Simpson at (28y 171d) held the record previously. India captain Shubman Gill could have been on the list at the top but missed on the feat when he was dismissed for 269 against England in Birmingham.
