Wiaan Mulder scripts history in Zimbabwe, becomes first on earth to score triple hundred on Test captaincy debut

Wiaan Mulder became only the second South African after Hashim Amla to score a triple hundred in Tests. He also recorded the fastest triple century in Tests after India's Virender Sehwag (278 balls).

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Jul 2025, 03:33 PM IST
South African captain Wiaan Mulder celebrates after his triple hundred against Zimbabwe in the second Test.
South African captain Wiaan Mulder celebrates after his triple hundred against Zimbabwe in the second Test.

Wiaan Mulder became the first man on earth to score a triple century on debut as a Test captain on Monday. Leading South Africa for the first time in Tests in the absence of injured Keshav Maharaj, Mulder reached the milestone in 297 balls against Zimbabwe in the ongoing second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Having started the second day at 264, Mulder reached his triple hundred with a single off Tanaka Chivanga on the first ball of the 100th over. He thus became the second-fastest to three hundred runs after India's Virender Sehwag, who reached the feat in 278 balls against South Africa.

In the process, Mulder also became the second South African batter after Hashim Amla to record a triple century in Test cricket. Amla had scored 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012. If things go well, Mulder could also surpass Brian Lara's highest-ever individual Test score of 400 not out.

Youngest Test captains with triple centuries

PlayerScoreAgeOpponentYear
Wiaan Mulder (South Africa)300 batting27y 138dZimbabwe2025
Bob Simpson (Australia)31128y 171dEngland1964
Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka)37429y 61dSouth Africa2006
Michael Clarke (Australia)329 not out30y 276dIndia2012

At 27 years and 138 days, Mulder also became the youngest Test captain to score a triple hundred in the longest format of the game. Australia's Bob Simpson at (28y 171d) held the record previously. India captain Shubman Gill could have been on the list at the top but missed on the feat when he was dismissed for 269 against England in Birmingham. 

 
