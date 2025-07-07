Wiaan Mulder scripts history in Zimbabwe, becomes first on earth to score triple hundred on Test captaincy debut

Wiaan Mulder became the first man on earth to score a triple century on debut as a Test captain on Monday. Leading South Africa for the first time in Tests in the absence of injured Keshav Maharaj, Mulder reached the milestone in 297 balls against Zimbabwe in the ongoing second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Having started the second day at 264, Mulder reached his triple hundred with a single off Tanaka Chivanga on the first ball of the 100th over. He thus became the second-fastest to three hundred runs after India's Virender Sehwag, who reached the feat in 278 balls against South Africa.

In the process, Mulder also became the second South African batter after Hashim Amla to record a triple century in Test cricket. Amla had scored 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012. If things go well, Mulder could also surpass Brian Lara's highest-ever individual Test score of 400 not out.

Youngest Test captains with triple centuries

Player Score Age Opponent Year Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) 300 batting 27y 138d Zimbabwe 2025 Bob Simpson (Australia) 311 28y 171d England 1964 Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka) 374 29y 61d South Africa 2006 Michael Clarke (Australia) 329 not out 30y 276d India 2012