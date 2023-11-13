'Wicketkeeping gets difficult sometimes..': KL Rahul on not getting enough credit for DRS calls
KL Rahul has been phenomenal in the World Cup behind the stumps and made a huge difference with his DRS judgements.
Indian wicketkeeper and star batter KL Rahul said he was a relieved man after spending some time in the middle on Sunday while facing Netherlands, before the big semi-final against New Zealand on 15 November in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023.
