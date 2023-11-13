Indian wicketkeeper and star batter KL Rahul said he was a relieved man after spending some time in the middle on Sunday while facing Netherlands, before the big semi-final against New Zealand on 15 November in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul returned to form scoring the fastest century for India in a World Cup in 62 balls, including four sixes and 11 fours. This helped India rake 122 runs in the last 10 overs for their second highest World Cup second-highest total of 410 runs.

"Not gotten a lot of time (in the middle) in the last two games, so it was nice to get some time today. Batting at No 5, it's important to get that confidence, it was a good knock. Getting that confidence to hit sixes towards the end was important," NDTV quoted Rahul as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The timely knock by Rahul kept India unbeaten in the ongoing tournament, where India registered a victory over the Netherlands by 160 runs.

"It's not rocket science, got to go hard in the last 10 overs. Tried to get as many runs as possible, that was the plan, the ball gets softer, so hitting sixes at the back end becomes difficult. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's just not this game, everyone has a clear game plan, we have been executing it (our plans) pretty well," he said.

Solid behind the stumps: KL Rahul has been phenomenal in the World Cup behind the stumps and made a huge difference with his DRS judgments.

His sharp judgment during a match against Sri Lanka earned India the prized scalp of Dushmantha Chameera for a duck. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Wicketkeeping gets difficult sometimes, but I enjoy being involved in the game, the bowlers have challenged me during DRS calls, but they don't give me enough credit (on DRS calls)," he said.

India Vs New Zealand: India will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand for the first semi-final match of World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.