Wickhams twin tons, Moties 10-wicket haul headline West Indies Championship opener

Antigua [West Indies], April 17 (ANI) The West Indies Championship returned with an enthralling opening round, with matches played in Antigua and at Chedwin Park in Jamaica.

The round produced seven centuries, three five-wicket hauls, and a remarkable ten-wicket match haul, all setting the tone for an exciting regional tournament, as per the Cricket West Indies website.

Barbadian Kevin Wickham etched his name into regional folklore with scintillating centuries in both innings for Barbados Pride against the Jamaica Scorpions. However, his efforts were rivalled by magnificent hundreds from openers John Campbell and Kirk McKenzie.

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Wickham excelled in both innings, becoming just the third Barbadian this century to score twin hundreds in a regional match, joining Kraigg Brathwaite (102 & 122 vs Guyana, 2015) and Ryan Hinds (168 & 150 vs Leeward Islands, 2006).

The elegant right-hander struck six fours and 12 towering sixes in a dominant first-innings score of 153, before following up with a sparkling unbeaten 108.

"My mindset was just to play straight. It was about getting in on this wicket and batting for a long period. Once I was there, I knew the runs would come. The pitch was tough, but I backed my game," Wickham said.

Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell and his left-handed opening partner Kirk McKenzie launched a superb counterattack in the final innings, putting on a commanding 242-run opening stand in the chase. Their efforts propelled the Scorpions to a convincing seven-wicket victory as they successfully hunted down a challenging target of 324.

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Campbell struck 126, laced with 11 fours and six sixes, to register his 11th century at this level. Meanwhile, McKenzie compiled a composed and well-crafted unbeaten 135, his third first-class hundred, to calmly steer the hosts to victory and secure maximum points.

In Antigua, defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles overcame a first-innings deficit to secure victory against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Player of the match Gudakesh Motie delivered a match-winning performance with the ball, claiming figures of 10 for 119 to spin his team into a commanding position and set up a comfortable four-wicket win shortly after tea.

Sunil Ambris kept the Volcanoes in contention with an unbeaten 107, his 10th first-class century, before being bowled out for 209 in their second innings, setting the Harpy Eagles a target of 233.

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Captain Tevin Imlach led the chase with a characteristically gritty 82, bringing his side within touching distance of victory. Matthew Nandu provided solid support with 58 before Motie fittingly sealed the win with a flurry of boundaries, guiding his team to 233 for 6.

"We were good for most parts, well, at the back end because they won most of the sessions in the first innings. I thought they bowled better than us in the first innings, but I think a bit of experience came into play in the end," Imlach expressed.

"We had some good performances from some of the batters, and Motie was brilliant. To see him get ten wickets for us was great," Imlach said.

In the round's other clash, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force recorded an emphatic innings and 271-run triumph over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The Red Force, after blowing away the Hurricanes for a paltry 138 on the opening day, watched as Amir Jangoo sparkled with a flawless double century to engineer the statement win.

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The left-hander stroked 16 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten knock of 203 to record his second first-class ton; interestingly, his first was also a double century. Jangoo reflected on his batting marathon, which was fifteen minutes shy of eight hours at the crease.

"I think it was a pretty difficult time to start, Oshane Thomas and Justin greaves bowled well, thankfully Josh and Terrance took some pressure off me because they scored freely which got me into my innings so all I had to do was put away the bad balls and rotate as much as possible and ensure I cashed in at the end," Jangoo said.

"The innings was more about kicking on from my start because for my whole career I haven't made use of my starts, 17 fifties and one hundred before this, so happy to convert from this fifty and looking for many more."

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Jangoo also shared in an unbroken 253-run sixth-wicket partnership with Terrance Hinds, who recorded his second century at this level to help the Red Force post a mammoth total of 507 for 5 declared.

Faced with an imposing first innings deficit of 369, the hosts found themselves reeling at 46 for 5 and despite a fighting 56 not out from captain Justin Greaves, the Hurricanes folded for 98.

Khary Pierre was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 37, and Captain Joshua Da Silva heaped praises on his team for what he termed as a perfect performance to begin their hunt for a first title in over 20 years.

"Overall, we had a good three days. We started off well with the ball, and that set the momentum for us, which we followed up with outstanding knocks from Jangoo and Hinds. All in all, we had a great three days, and even though we didn't expect to get the ten wickets so quickly, we were patient enough for long periods, and that helped us," Silva said.

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