Will BCCI extend chief selector Ajit Agarkar's contract after T20 World Cup 2026 success? Here's what report suggests

After his contract was renewed in 2025 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), men's selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar has reportedly sought another extension, this time till the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. A former all-rounder, Agarkar was appointed as the chief of the men's selection committee in 2023.

Following the success of the T20 World Cup in 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, Agarkar's contract was extended till June 2026. With India becoming the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title at home a week back, report in TimesofIndia.com suggest that Agarkar has requested the BCCI to extend his contract, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

The report stated that the discussions within the BCCI has already started on Agarkar. With no better option at the moment, it will be interesting to see whether the richest cricket board in the world keeps Agarkar's request. Notably, India are in crucial stage of the ongoing World Test Championship and have already begun preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Agarkar's request for a contract extension came at the right time when the country is flexing its dominance of white-ball success in recent times, especially at the ICC tournaments. Not to forget, India have won five ICC World Cup titles since the start of 2025, across genders and age groups. India had lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

How Ajit Agarkar fared as a BCCI chief selector? Agarkar was appointed by the BCCI on June 4, 2023 after being recommended unanimously by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Since his arrival, India won two T20 World Cups and a Champions Trophy. However, unlike the white-ball success, India have failed miserably in Tests during Agarkar's tenure.

India lost to New Zealand (0-3 in 2024) and South Africa (0-2 in 2025) at home in the longest format and also suffered a humiliating 1-4 loss to Australia in an away Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, India's Test misery were overshadowed by the white-ball success, which also includes two Asia Cup titles in 2023 and 2025.

Major transitions during Ajit Agarkar's tenure It was during Agarkar's tenure, India underwent major transitions across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma quit Tests and T20Is in 2025 and 2024 respectively. Veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (international cricket) and Ravindra Jadeja (T20Is) also announced their retirements during the same time.