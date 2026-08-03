Will Aiden Markram lead LSG in IPL 2026 after Rishabh Pant's exit? South African puts the ball in Sanjiv Goenka's court

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in search of a captain. After Rishabh Pant stepped down from LSG captaincy in May following their poor show in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh are the two frontrunners to lead the franchise.

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Although the upcoming edition of IPL is still about 10 months away, the buzz around the LSG leadership has already started. Playing down the buzz, Markram put the ball in owner Sanjiv Goenka-led management's court, stating that the franchise possess several “quality leaders” for the role.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after IPL 2026 horror show

"I've got no idea," Markram, who has led South Africa previously, told Cricinfo on the sidelines of The Hundred in England. "They can decide whatever they think is best. There's some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I'm not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it I'm sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven't been there just yet."

Who are frontrunners for LSG captaincy? Markram is certainly one of the candidates for the leadership role. Having led South Africa before, Markram also has the experiences of leading several franchises in T20 cricket. In fact, he is the captain Durban Super Giants (SA20) and Manchester Super Giants (The Hundred) - both the franchises owned by Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG group.

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Besides Markram, LSG also have two more options in Australian Mitchell Marsh and West Indies' Nicolas Pooran. While Marsh is currently the skipper of Australia's T20I side, former West Indies captain Pooran is currently the captain of MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC) in USA.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant returns to DC, Kuldeep Yadav goes to LSG in massive IPL trade deal

LSG get Kuldeep Yadav for Rishabh Pant Pant's stepping down from captaincy is a part of his trade to Delhi Capitals, the franchise where the wicketkeeper-batter spent nine years in IPL. As a part of the trade, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will join LSG, thus marking one of the most significant player trades in recent IPL history.

Pant made 111 appearances for Delhi Capitals in his nine seasons between 2016 and 2024 – the most by any player for the franchise. One of the defining faces of the franchise for nearly a decade, Pant also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

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Earlier, Pant joined LSG for a record-breaking ₹27 crore – the highest winning bid in IPL history. Following the trade, Pant will rejoin Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹15 crore. Kuldeep joins LSG after a highly successful spell with Delhi Capitals lasting five seasons.

Since arriving at the franchise in 2022, the left-arm wrist spinner has claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and established himself as one of the most effective wicket-taking bowlers in the tournament. One of India's premier white-ball bowlers, Kuldeep join LSG at his existing fee of ₹13.50 crore.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in