Aiden Markram raised the bar to astronomical heights on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The cricketing world sat in awe as the South African batter unleashed a century in a mere 49 balls, marking it as the fastest ton ever seen in ICC World Cups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was another South African batter, AB de Villiers, who holds the record for scoring the fastest hundred in ODI. In 2015, he scored a century off 31 balls against the West Indies.

The partnership between Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen played a pivotal role in taking South Africa to a formidable total of 428/5 in 50 overs. After an initial lapse, with skipper Bavuma being dismissed early on, the duo of de Kock and Van Der Dussen stirred up a robust hundred-run alliance in just 102 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: South Africa defeats Sri Lanka by 102 runs Reacting to his own mesmerising performance, Markram modestly suggested during a media interaction that given the contemporary aggressive style of play, he wouldn’t be taken aback if another cricketer overshadows his freshly set record during the tournament.

“The way batters are playing nowadays, you wouldn't be surprised if that record is broken in this comp as well. So it's nice for us to be able to go through the gears as a unit. I think a lot of credit has to go to Rassie and Quinny for setting up that platform," ANI quoted him as saying.

While South Africa were on a dream run, Sri Lanka found themselves in a daunting position, chasing a colossal target. Their intent was clear - match the ferocity of their opposition. The likes of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera took to the field with hopes high. However, their aspirations were curtailed abruptly by Marco Janes, who ensured they couldn't cause much damage on the scoreboard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their situation turned more dire when Shanaka was dismissed for 68 runs by the crafty Keshav Maharaj. The inevitable unfolded as Sri Lanka concluded at 326, facing a stinging 102-run loss.

(With ANI inputs)

