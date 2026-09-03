Will Ajit Agarkar get contract extension? Rohit Sharma's future among discussions; What happened in BCCI review meeting?

Rohit Sharma's future in the Indian ODI setup is under no harm, with the BCCI stating there is no reason question to the former captain's place in the side after the review meeting. Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit, a two-time ICC Trophy-winning skipper, plays only in ODI format currently.
The right-hander's future came in question during India's ODI series against England, when an Indian Express report claimed that would be his final tour with the Men in Blue. However, Rohit shut all the critics with a hundred in the final game of the series, although in a losing cause.
"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.
However, the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agrakar was absent in the meeting, which was attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Director of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence (COE), VVS Laxman.
Asked if there were any discussions on Agarkar's future, Saikia stated that there was no discussion on the extension of chief selector's contract. Having taken up the role in 2023, Agarkar's contract runs out in September 2026,
"Today he (Agarkar) was out of station, he could not be a part of the meeting because this meeting was called at a very short notice. Our head of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town, so he could not join it. He was in such an area that he could not join online also, in spite of our best efforts," Saikia said of when asked about Agarkar's absence.