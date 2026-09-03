Will Ajit Agarkar get contract extension? Rohit Sharma's future among discussions; What happened in BCCI review meeting?

Rohit Sharma's future in the Indian ODI setup is under no harm, with the BCCI stating there is no reason question to the former captain's place in the side after the review meeting. Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit, a two-time ICC Trophy-winning skipper, plays only in ODI format currently.

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The right-hander's future came in question during India's ODI series against England, when an Indian Express report claimed that would be his final tour with the Men in Blue. However, Rohit shut all the critics with a hundred in the final game of the series, although in a losing cause.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

However, the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agrakar was absent in the meeting, which was attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Director of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence (COE), VVS Laxman.

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Why Ajit Agarkar was absent from meeting? Asked if there were any discussions on Agarkar's future, Saikia stated that there was no discussion on the extension of chief selector's contract. Having taken up the role in 2023, Agarkar's contract runs out in September 2026,

"Today he (Agarkar) was out of station, he could not be a part of the meeting because this meeting was called at a very short notice. Our head of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town, so he could not join it. He was in such an area that he could not join online also, in spite of our best efforts," Saikia said of when asked about Agarkar's absence.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in