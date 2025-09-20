Will Axar Patel be available for IND vs PAK Super 4 clash in Asia Cup? Who can replace India all-rounder if he misses?

Axar Patel is a doubtful starter for the Indian team against Pakistan after the all-rounder suffered a head injury during the Men in Blue's win over Oman in a Group A encounter of the Asia Cup 2025. The 31-year-old banged his head while attempting a catch and had to be immediately substituted. The incident took place during the 15th over of the Oman innings when Hammad Mirza tried to play it over the mid-off fielder off the bowling of Shivam Dube.

Axar who was standing at mid-off ran to his left and fumbled twice to get hold of the ball. In the process, Axar fell on his back with his head hitting the ground. The Indian cricketer looked to be in pain as he held his head before leaving the ground and did not return. According to India's fielding coach T Dilip, Axar looked 'fine' but no decision has been taken yet.

“Just now I have seen Axar, he looks fine now at this point in time. Everybody is geared up for the Pakistan game,” Dilip told media after India's match against Oman. With just a day in between before India vs Pakistan clash, Axar availability has become a major talking point.

Even, during the pre-match press conference on Saturday, there was no update from the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav on Axar.

Who will replace Axar Patel if he doesn't play? Although India made a couple of changes against Oman, the Indian team management is likely to go back with the same playing XI against Pakistan that defeated the Men in Green in the group stages. With the Dubai pitches offering more for the slow bowlers, ideally India would like for a like-for-like replacement. If that's a case, India will have to call Washington Sundar from the reserves list.