Will BCCI recall Mohammed Shami? Fans, experts demand his return to Team India | IND vs NZ ODI squad announcement

The BCCI is expected to announce the Team India ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series. Mohammed Shami is in the limelight for all the right reasons.

Fans and former players are strongly calling for Shami’s return to the Indian cricket team. India’s premier fast bowler has been out of international action since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

Mohammed Shami suffered an injury, facing fitness issues. Many believe the team currently lacks his experience and control with the new ball.

Expert support has lent weight to the demand. Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly have questioned his continued absence. They believe a bowler of Shami’s quality should never be ignored.

"Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit, and we saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches, where he's won Bengal on his own," Sourav Ganguly said in November.

"I'm sure the selectors are watching, and there is a communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it's the Mohammad Shami we know of. So, I really don't see any reason why he can't keep playing Test matches, One-day cricket and T20 cricket for India. Because that skill is enormous," the former India captain told PTI.

Back in January, Ravi Shastri said Shami should have been a part of India’s Australia series.

“He's been sitting in the NCA for I don't know how long. Why can't proper communication come out on where he stands? A player of his ability, I would have brought him to Australia,” he said.

Even Ricky Ponting felt that the BCCI should have recalled Shami to Australia.

"I was really surprised when he wasn't flown out even halfway through the series, two Test matches in," Ricky Ponting said.

"If Shami, even if he wasn't fully fit, if he had to bowl fewer overs in a day, you had a backup seam bowling option to help him out. And, I think he could have been the difference,” said the former Australia captain.

Fans also point to his 2023 World Cup performance, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker. He achieved the feat despite not being a part of the playing XI in the first few matches.

According to the BCCI, fitness remains the only issue, not form. Ajit Agarkar has confirmed that Shami must regain rhythm through domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami’s recent performances for Bengal have been impressive. He excelled in the Vijay Hazare (8 wickets in 4 matches, average 23.75) and Syed Mushtaq Ali (16 wickets in 7 matches, average 14.93) tournaments.

When will BCCI announce Team India squad? The BCCI selection committee is meeting today, 3 January, to finalise India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series. The ODI series starts on 11 January in Vadodara. The decision, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, is expected by January 4.

India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series is expected to strike a balance between experience and change. Fans await the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill is set to lead the team.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya may be rested to manage their fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup in February. Shreyas Iyer’s return is uncertain due to ongoing fitness concerns. The wicketkeeper role remains open between Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. This series is vital for the 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

Mohammed Shami ODI stats In ODIs, Mohammed Shami’s record is even more impressive than his Test stats. Across 108 matches, he has claimed 206 wickets at an excellent average of 24.05.

His best figures of 7/57 highlight his wicket-taking impact in big games. In his last ODI series, Shami was the highest wicket-taker for India, along with Varun Chakravarthy, with 9 wickets. Shami has an average of 25.88.