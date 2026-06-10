Will Ben Stokes retire? England captain to hold talks with advisers after nightclub incident

England Test captain Ben Stokes is reportedly set to meet his advisers on Wednesday amid growing speculation about his retirement from cricket.

Speculation intensified following a nightclub incident in London involving Stokes, his England teammate Gus Atkinson and a player from Saracens Rugby Club.

This incident is not the first time that Stokes or other England players have come under scrutiny for their off-field behaviour. In 2017, Stokes was involved in a brawl with two men outside a nightclub in Bristol.

ECB to take disciplinary action against Stokes and Atkinson According to ESPNCricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is likely to take strict disciplinary action against both players.

The actions include a suspension and fines, and they could be suspended for the rest of the Test series against New Zealand at home. In the aftermath of speculation about Stokes's retirement, the ECB also convened an emergency board meeting, the report adds.

There are fears of the Durham cricketer potentially announcing his retirement independently via his social media channels because of his tense relationship with the ECB. Stokes, though, is reportedly considering playing through his current central contract, which runs till 2027, until after the Ashes series at home.

The second Test between England and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at The Oval in London from 17 June. The ECB will announce the squad for the second Test before the end of the current week, regardless of what Stokes decides about his future.

Also Read | Ben Stokes' England Test captaincy in doubt after latest nightclub incident

The 35-year-old is in good spirits but regrets causing controversy. The all-rounder is also not entirely pleased with how the ECB has been handling the situation.

England defeated New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test at Lord's on Sunday. New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that proved fruitful as England were bowled out for 140.

However, the Black Caps also suffered a similar collapse after they were bowled out for 113, leaving England with a 27-run lead heading into the second innings. In England's second innings, a half-century from Emilio Gay led them to 226, meaning that the Kiwis needed 254 runs to win.