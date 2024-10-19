Will Bengaluru weather play spoilsport in India vs New Zealand Test? Check rain predictions

India's first innings saw them bowled out for 46, but they responded well with contributions from key players. Yet, heavy rains in Bengaluru pose a risk to the match, with forecasts indicating thunderstorms and limited play opportunities as the day progresses.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated19 Oct 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Groundsmen pull on the covers after rain stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru
Groundsmen pull on the covers after rain stopped play on the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru(AP)

India got bundled out for 46 in the first innings. Batting next, New Zealand scored 402 runs. While Indian fans hoped for rain to disrupt the match earlier, they don't want Bengaluru weather to interrupt Indian batters now. Thanks to Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, India have pulled back and look to be dominating the game.

However, Indian fans hope for the revival of the India Vs New Zealand series on Day 4 has been dimmed by heavy rains in Bengaluru. According to Saba Karim on JioCinema, showers in the city has gotten heavier.

The rain situation is still very unpredictable as showers are coming and going in quick succession.

According to The Weather Channel's forecast, Bengaluru is likely to witness rain almost throughout the day. However, there is a slight hope of India getting a couple of hours of play post lunch.

From 2:30 PM onwards, the forecast for Shivaji Nagar predicts a 50% chance of thunderstorms, the likelihood of which only increases till 6:30 PM.

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWill Bengaluru weather play spoilsport in India vs New Zealand Test? Check rain predictions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.