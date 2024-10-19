Will Bengaluru weather play spoilsport in India vs New Zealand Test? Check rain predictions

India got bundled out for 46 in the first innings. Batting next, New Zealand scored 402 runs. While Indian fans hoped for rain to disrupt the match earlier, they don't want Bengaluru weather to interrupt Indian batters now. Thanks to Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, India have pulled back and look to be dominating the game.

However, Indian fans hope for the revival of the India Vs New Zealand series on Day 4 has been dimmed by heavy rains in Bengaluru. According to Saba Karim on JioCinema, showers in the city has gotten heavier.

The rain situation is still very unpredictable as showers are coming and going in quick succession.

According to The Weather Channel's forecast, Bengaluru is likely to witness rain almost throughout the day. However, there is a slight hope of India getting a couple of hours of play post lunch.