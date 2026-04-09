Will Cameron Green bowl? KKR vs LSG, Match 15 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

After 4 consecutive days of Eden Gardens being covered in white tarpaulin, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants finally get their shot at a full game on Thursday, 9 April. Remember, KKR’s previous match was earlier washed out.

The Match 15 of IPL 2026 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST in. KKR are the tournament's most desperate side; zero wins, a net run-rate of -1.964, and an injury list that reads like a hospital register.

LSG, by contrast, have found their footing and are building real momentum, especially with the ball. This is a match KKR simply cannot afford to lose.

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Match Logistics The match is at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday, 9 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record

KKR and LSG have met 6 times in IPL since LSG's debut in 2022, with LSG holding a commanding 4-2 advantage. LSG also hold a 2-1 lead at Eden Gardens specifically.

The results by season tell the story clearly. KKR's only 2 wins came in 2024, when they beat LSG by 8 wickets and then by 98 runs during their title-winning campaign.

KKR vs LSG: Head-to-head record

In every other season this rivalry has existed, LSG have come out on top. In 2022, LSG won both meetings (by 75 runs and 2 runs). In 2023, they won by 1 run in a nail-biter, and they won by 4 runs in 2025.

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The highest score in this fixture is 238, set by LSG. KKR's highest is 235. The lowest scores are 101 (KKR) and 137 (LSG).

Team News Predicted XI

KKR's injury situation remains the biggest talking point of their season. Harshit Rana (knee surgery), Akash Deep (back) and Matheesha Pathirana (calf, mid-April) are all out.

Against PBKS on Monday, the match that was washed out, KKR were further without both Sunil Narine (abdominal pain) and Varun Chakravarthy (finger injury sustained while attempting a catch).

The good news is that Narine trained on both days ahead of this game and is expected to return. He’ll likely replace Rovman Powell. Chakravarthy is still doubtful.

The medical team has been working closely with him, and he did bowl his full set at training. But, a final call will be made at the toss. If he is not fit, KKR may stick with Navdeep Saini or spring a surprise with Daksh Kamra.

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The other significant development is Cameron Green. He has been bowling regularly in practice and is expected to finally bowl in a match for KKR on Thursday. He has not been bowling due to Cricket Australia's precautionary window after his back issue.

KKR's probable XI: Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane open, Cameron Green at No. 3, Angkrish Raghuvanshi at No. 4, and Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh in the middle order.

Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy will remain the spin duo since Varun is probably unavailable. Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Navdeep Saini and Blessing Muzarabani will complete the unit.

LSG come in with no known injury concerns. Their spin bowling coach Carl Crowe confirmed this at the pre-match press conference. But, he declined to specify individual availability. He, however, hinted that finding space for Mayank Yadav remained a challenge, given the quality of the pace attack.

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Rishabh Pant has moved to No. 3. He scored a match-winning half-century in that position against SRH and is expected to stay there.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Green set to resume bowling role as KKR seek balance boost against LSG

The team is unlikely to change. But, they may consider bringing in Shahbaz Ahmed instead of M Siddharth as Impact Player, given Shahbaz's familiarity with Eden Gardens. The third seam option will likely be Avesh Khan again.

LSG's probable XI: Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram open, Rishabh Pant at No. 3 and Nicholas Pooran at No. 4.

Then arrive Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi.

Key Players to Watch

Mohammed Shami is the standout name in this fixture. He has started IPL 2026 in devastating form: 3 wickets in 2 games at an economy of 4.62, with all three coming in the powerplay. His economy rate in the powerplay, specifically this season, is 4, the best of any bowler with a minimum of 3 overs bowled.

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Against SRH, he was almost unplayable, repeatedly troubling the top order with pace and movement. Back at Eden Gardens, his home ground, Shami will want to silence a KKR crowd that badly needs good news.

The matchup to watch is Shami against Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane has scored 94 runs against Shami in the IPL and has never been dismissed by him. With the KKR skipper striking at 165, that specific battle could define the first six overs.

On the KKR side, Narine's return is the biggest news. Vaibhav Arora, meanwhile, needs to find his form. He has picked up 3 wickets in 2 games. But, he went at 12.37 per over, not acceptable for someone expected to lead KKR's pace attack in Pathirana's absence.

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Also Read | Sanjiv Goenka gets emotional as Rishabh Pant leads Super Giants from front

Prince Yadav has been the story of LSG's IPL 2026 so far. He took 3 wickets in 6 games in his entire debut season (IPL 2025). This year, he has already taken 4 in two games, with an economy of 7.71.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: Eden Gardens has hosted 102 IPL matches since 2008. The surface is flat and batting-friendly in modern conditions. The ground's historical average of 164.53 batting first is pulled down by older, lower-scoring seasons. The last T20 match here was the KKR vs PBKS encounter on 6 April, the same surface (pitch No. 6) on which tonight's match will be played.

Persistent rain and three days under covers are expected to change the behaviour of the Eden Gardens pitch for today’s match. Although the ground has strong drainage, the absence of sunlight and the pitch remaining covered have created tricky conditions for players.

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Experts expect the surface to assist fast bowlers early in the game. Moisture trapped under the covers can make the pitch slightly tacky. That’ll allow the ball to grip the surface and move sideways. This could lead to noticeable swing and seam movement in the opening overs (as seen in Xavier Bartlett’s over in the abandoned match).

The lack of sunlight may also cause the pitch to “sweat”, where moisture rises to the top layer. This can initially slow down the surface but also make the ball skid unpredictably off the pitch.

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Overcast weather could further help bowlers. Without strong sunlight, the ball may continue to swing for longer periods during the innings.

Because of these factors, many experts believe bowling first would be the smarter decision at the toss. With rain and thunderstorms predicted later in the evening, the chasing team could also benefit if the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method becomes necessary.

New ball (3–4 overs): Pacers can extract carry with the new ball. The frequent pre-match rains may have left the outfield sluggish, which could reduce the pace of the surface and assist cutters and slower balls in the middle overs.

Middle overs: KKR have the worst stats against spin in IPL 2026: an economy rate of 11.07, a strike rate of 48.5, and a boundary percentage of 25.77. LSG's spinners, led by Digvesh Rathi, will target the middle phase aggressively.

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KKR's powerplay run rate this season is 11.29, the second-best in the tournament. But, it drops to 9.30 in the middle overs, a significant fall-off that LSG will look to exploit.

Dew + toss call: Eden Gardens has seen chasing teams win 57 of 102 IPL matches (55.88%). With high humidity expected during match hours and temperatures settling around 29°C at 7 PM, dew will arrive from around the 12th over and will favour the chasing side. Unlike last time, Rahane should bowl first if he wins the toss.

Par score range: The average first-innings score at Eden Gardens across all 102 IPL matches is 164.53, at 8.57 runs per over. The highest team total here is 262/2, set by PBKS against KKR in 2024. On a flat surface in evening conditions, 180–195 is a competitive total, and 200-plus would put real pressure on the chasing side.

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Weather: The morning and early afternoon brought showers; the chance of rain was 49% at 8 AM, rising to 66% by 11 AM, according to AccuWeather. But, the critical match window looks good.

Rain probability drops to 13% at 6 PM and reaches 0% by 7 PM, staying at 0% through 8 PM to 11 PM. Skies are forecast to be mostly clear by toss time, with temperatures at a comfortable 29°C and humidity rising through the evening from 63% at 7 PM to 73–79% by 9–10 PM.

Wind gusts of 19–24 km/h are possible, but no rain threat is forecast during match hours. The orange weather alert that covered Wednesday and Thursday appears to have cleared in time for the evening.

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Match Prediction

Grok’s Winner: Lucknow Super Giants Top Factors:

Head-to-Head Dominance

LSG lead the rivalry 4-2 overall and 2-1 at Eden Gardens. They have won four of the last five meetings (including a 1-run thriller in 2023 and a 4-run win in 2025). KKR’s only two victories came in their 2024 title season; in every other year LSG have prevailed.

LSG’s Bowling Superiority in Current Conditions

Mohammed Shami is in devastating early-season form (3 wickets in 2 games at 4.62 economy, powerplay economy of 4.0). Eden Gardens’ pitch — covered for four days, moisture-laden, tacky surface — is expected to assist swing and seam in the first 3-4 overs and cutters in the middle overs. LSG’s pace unit (Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav — already 4 wickets in 2 games this season) is perfectly suited, while KKR’s pace attack is depleted (Pathirana, Akash Deep and Harshit Rana all out).

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KKR’s Structural Weaknesses Exposed by Data

KKR have 0 wins, the worst net run-rate (-1.964), and the worst middle-overs spin economy in IPL 2026 (11.07). Their middle-overs run rate drops sharply from 11.29 in the powerplay to 9.30. LSG’s spinners (Digvesh Rathi, possibly Shahbaz Ahmed) will target exactly this phase on a slowing, sweaty pitch.

Toss & Dew Dynamics

Data from 102 IPL games at Eden Gardens shows chasing teams win 57 times (55.88%). Experts expect bowling first to be the correct call due to early moisture and overcast conditions. Dew arrives from the 12th over onward, heavily favouring the side that bowls first — a scenario LSG are better equipped to exploit given their bowling momentum and lack of injury concerns.

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Google Gemini’s Winner: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Top Decisive Factors

Extreme Asymmetry in Bowling Depth: KKR’s depleted pace attack vs. LSG’s elite Powerplay efficiency.

Surface Physics & "Pitch Sweating": The impact of four days under covers on new-ball movement.

Spin Performance Divergence: KKR’s league-worst spin metrics against LSG’s middle-over control.

Historical Matchup Dominance: LSG’s 4-2 overall and 2-1 venue-specific head-to-head record.

Reasoning

1. Devastating Powerplay Mismatch

The data confirms KKR is missing its primary pace battery (Rana, Deep, Pathirana). While KKR’s powerplay batting is aggressive (11.29 RR), they face Mohammed Shami, who is currently the league's most efficient Powerplay bowler (4.00 economy). Shami’s ability to exploit the "tacky" surface conditions created by the trapped moisture will likely neutralise KKR’s openers before they can set a platform.

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2. Pitch Behaviour under Covers

The "absence of sunlight" and "pitch sweating" mentioned in the report are critical. These conditions favour seamers who can extract lateral movement and skid. While KKR relies on Vaibhav Arora (ER 12.37), LSG possesses a balanced attack, including Shami and Avesh Khan, who are better equipped to utilise the early moisture and movement expected from Pitch No. 6.

3. Middle-Over Regression

There is a stark statistical decline in KKR’s scoring rate from the Powerplay (11.29) to the middle overs (9.30). This coincides with their league-worst spin bowling stats (ER 11.07, SR 48.5). Even with Sunil Narine returning, the likely absence or limited fitness of Varun Chakravarthy leaves a vacuum that LSG’s middle order (Pant, Pooran) is statistically primed to exploit.

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4. Team Momentum and Stability

LSG enters with a settled XI and no injury concerns, contrasting sharply with KKR’s "hospital register" injury list. In a high-humidity environment where dew is expected after the 12th over, the team with the more disciplined bowling unit usually prevails. LSG’s 4-2 historical advantage over KKR indicates a tactical blueprint that KKR, in its current fractured state, is unlikely to overcome.

ChatGPT’s Winner: Lucknow Super Giants Top Factors:

1. Superior head-to-head dominance

2. Bowling advantage under moisture-affected conditions

3. KKR’s injury-weakened bowling attack

4. LSG’s middle-overs spin advantage vs KKR weakness

5. Current momentum and squad stability

Reasoning:

1. Superior head-to-head dominance

LSG lead the rivalry 4–2 overall and 2–1 at Eden Gardens. Except for KKR’s title-winning 2024 season, LSG have won every other meeting since the rivalry began. This suggests a consistent tactical edge in this matchup.

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2. Bowling advantage under moisture-affected conditions

Rain and extended pitch coverage have likely trapped moisture in the surface. Experts expect swing and seam movement early. LSG’s pace unit, led by Mohammed Shami, who has taken 3 wickets at an economy of 4.62 with a powerplay economy of just 4, is well-suited to exploit these conditions.

3. KKR’s injury-weakened bowling attack

KKR are missing Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana. Varun Chakravarthy is also doubtful. This significantly reduces their bowling depth, forcing reliance on inexperienced or out-of-form options.

4. LSG’s middle-overs spin advantage vs KKR's weakness

KKR have the worst spin numbers in IPL 2026: conceding 11.07 runs per over with a strike rate of 48.5 and a boundary percentage of 25.77 against spin. LSG’s spin unit, led by Digvesh Rathi, can directly target this vulnerability during the middle overs.

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5. Current momentum and squad stability

LSG arrive with a settled XI and improving form. KKR have zero wins and a net run rate of −1.964, indicating systemic issues across batting and bowling phases. A stable LSG lineup, therefore, holds the structural advantage entering this match.

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.

This sums up KKR's season so far: big names, big stadium, big crowd and a bowling unit that barely exists. LSG arrive organised, healthy and armed with the best powerplay attack in the competition. After 4 days of rain and tarpaulin, Eden Gardens finally gets its cricket tonight.

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