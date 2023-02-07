After retiring from the One Day International (ODI) format of cricket last year, Australia's longest T20 skipper Aaron Finch announced his retirement on Tuesday from international cricket. Team Australia will surely miss the former skipper who led them to the first T20 World Cup victory in 2021.

"Realising that I won't be playing until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event. I'd like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia, and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," Finch said in a statement.

Finch led the team in 76 T20 matches and 55 ODI matches. He was magical with the bat in the T20 format of the game and holds the record for the highest runs of 172 in just 76 balls. He smashed 17 ODI centuries and 2 T20 centuries for Australia.

Finch was amongst the top players in white-ball cricket and was also nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade award in 2020.

"Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most. To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honor," Finch added.

Finch's retirement from international cricket came after playing 5 Test matches, 146 ODIs, and 103 T20Is for Australia. The splendid batsman will continue to play the domestic cricket league Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Renegades.