'Will cherish these two wins': Aaron Finch retires from international cricket

"Realising that I won't be playing until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event. I'd like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia, and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," Finch said in a statement.