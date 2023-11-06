Will Delhi’s air quality force ICC cancel BAN vs SL match? Not the first time
Asthmatic members of the Bangladesh cricket team stayed indoors and Sri Lankan players wore masks due to hazardous air in New Delhi ahead of their World Cup match.
Players face an opponent beyond the boundary ahead of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup encounter - the hazardous air of New Delhi. Asthmatic members of the Bangladesh team stayed indoors and Sri Lankan players resorted to masks, as per Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message