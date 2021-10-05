Will Dhoni play IPL 2022? Teasing hints from the iconic finisher himself

If sources are to be believed then CSK will be retaining three players --- skipper Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and prolific opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for the next auctions. The iconic former India captain has not played in Chennai since 2019 as the 2020 edition of IPL was held in the UAE and CSK played matches in the first phase of the tournament earlier this year in Mumbai before it was suspended due to a breach in the bio-bubble. Also, responding to a fan's question on his decision to retire from international cricket on August 15 last year, Dhoni said "It can't be a better day than that, 15th of August." About CSK as a team holding its nerves in crunch situations, Dhoni said they try to keep it normal and prepare for the opposition they would be up against. "We are a process-driven team, we believe in the process and we know that if we follow the process if we execute the plans well, if we do the small things right, we will get the desired result, we know the result is a byproduct and that also keeps us calm," he added. Also, the CSK captain stressed about importance of living in the moment.

