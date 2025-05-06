Will Eden Gardens see MS Dhoni for one last time during KKR vs CSK in IPL 2025? Chennai CEO says ‘we will never tell…’

Is the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season going to be MS Dhoni's last? This has become a staple question to anyone associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The five-time champions are in the city to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on May 7.

While CSK are officially eliminated from the playoffs qualification race, it's a must-win encounter for the defending champions. KKR have three games left in the league stage and Ajinkya Rahane's men need to win all the remaining games for a place in the last four spot.

CSK, on the other hand, have won just two games out of 11 matches. In the City of Joy, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was asked if this was Dhoni's last IPL season. “It’s his call, we will never tell him anything,” Viswanathan told RevSportz. “If he takes a decision, he will inform us. He hasn’t told us anything,” added Viswanathan.

Dhoni has left CSK captaincy before the start of IPL 2024 with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the mantle. With Gaikwad ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury, Dhoni was reappointed as the CSK captain for the rest of the season.

We are not blaming anyone: CSK CEO Under Dhoni, CSK have played six games in IPL 2025, winning just one. The last time CSK faced KKR, the Kolkata-based franchise won by eight wickets. Looking back at the season, Viswanathan doesn't want to play the blame game and emphasized on the rebuilding process

