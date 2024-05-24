Amid the curiosity and debate over who will take over the Indian head coach's role from Rahul Dravid, one prominent name that pops up is former left-handed Indian opener Gautam Gambhir.

Though over the last couple of weeks, several names have been floated around – including VVS Laxman, Stephen Fleming, Justin Langer, and Ricky Ponting – the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s secretary Jay Shah said that Langer and Ponting were never approached and Laxman is not too keen to take the role.

Following this, only Fleming and Gambhir are left in the race. However, with Fleming's status needs to be clarified, the Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor is only left for contention. The last date to apply for the post ends on 27 May.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Fleming may consider the role but only if MS Dhoni might be asked tp convince him. On the contrary CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said 'it's not his (Fleming) cup of tea', citing the nature of the job.

However, Jay Shah's recent clarification on India's head coach suggests that Gambhir is the odds-on favourite to succeed Dravid.

"We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It is crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level," HT quoted Shah's statement.

What Gambhir as head coach would mean?

Currently, Gambhir is a mentor of KKR, and if he is chosen as Indian cricket coach, he will have to leave KKR. With his presence in the team, the franchise reached the finals of IPL 2024. Earlier, mentoring LSG, he led the team to reach IPL Playoffs.

However, if he choses to take the national role, he will be on the road almost all the time and it may become difficult for him to spend time with his family.

