Will Gautam Gambhir become new India head coach? Here's what Jay Shah's statement hints
Though over last couple of weeks several names have been floated around – including VVS Laxman, Stephen Fleming, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting – the BCCI's secretary Jay Shah said that Langer and Ponting were never approached and Laxman is not too keen to take the role.
Amid the curiosity and debate over who will take over the Indian head coach's role from Rahul Dravid, one prominent name that pops up is former left-handed Indian opener Gautam Gambhir.