'Will go crazy if….': Yuvraj Singh drops major verdict of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match
The high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match is scheduled for June 9 in New York, and as veteran Indian legend Yuvraj Singh says, winning that match is crucial
T20 World Cup 2024 began on a strong note on Sunday as the United States defeated Canada in the first match of the marquee tournament. India is all set to play its first match on June 5 against Ireland. The high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match is scheduled for June 9 in New York, and as veteran Indian legend Yuvraj Singh said that winning that match is crucial.