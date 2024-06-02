T20 World Cup 2024 began on a strong note on Sunday as the United States defeated Canada in the first match of the marquee tournament. India is all set to play its first match on June 5 against Ireland. The high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match is scheduled for June 9 in New York, and as veteran Indian legend Yuvraj Singh said that winning that match is crucial.

Yuvraj Singh said that India vs Pakistan matches are games of emotions, and whichever team wins will go crazy with emotions. "Well, it's a game of emotion. If we win, we'll go crazy. If we lose, we'll go crazy. But the thing is, if we win, they will go crazy with us. If we lose, they will go crazy with us. That's the difference," Yuvraj told the ICC at the opening of Fan Park in New York.

The veteran batter said the big games are about which team handles the pressure better and controls emotions well.

"But I think, whether it's India, Pakistan, or any other game, I'm sure the guys are going 100%. It's just that I always feel that the team who controls their emotion on that day better and focuses on the match situation will win the game. In the last couple of years, we've had a better record than Pakistan. And hopefully, we can continue that," Yuvraj Singh added.

Rahul Dravid concerned about injury possibilities

India began its T20 World Cup 2024 journey on a great note with a 60-run victory against Bangladesh in the warmup match, but Team India coach Rahul Dravid is concerned about the conditions in the United States. "The ground is a little bit soft. So I think the guys will feel that a little bit tomorrow on the hamstring and calves, so it is an area we have to ensure we are working around and ensure that the guys are looking after themselves because it does feel a little bit heavy underneath," Dravid said while speaking with the members of BCCI after the warmup match.

"Little bit spongy at times, but I thought we coped well. I thought we managed that really well. We batted and put what we thought was an above-par score on that wicket. Then came out and bowled really well," he added.

