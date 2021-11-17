Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday shed a light on whether India will tour Pakistan to participate in ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Thakur said many aspects are considered when international championships take place and one should keep in mind that several countries have pulled out after reaching Pakistan because the situation isn't normal there.

"When international championships take place, many aspects are kept in mind. Several countries had pulled out after reaching there because the situation isn't normal there," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said when asked if India will participate in 2025 Champions Trophy that will be hosted by Pakistan.

When asked about his views regarding Pakistan being the host, Anurag Thakur during a media interaction said, "When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon."

There are security concerns, Thakur said, adding that teams were attacked in the past, which is a matter of concern.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men's white-ball events from 2024-2031. Under which, Pakistan has bagged the rights to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has thanked the ICC for awarding the to Pakistan, saying the event will showcase Pakistan's passion for the sport.

The ICC Board's decision means Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025. Pakistan had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.

Ramiz Raja in a statement said: "I am pleased no-end with the ICC's decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments. By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills."

"We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters," said Raza.

With inputs from Agencies

