Will injured Deepak Chahar, Mayank Yadav miss out on remaining IPL 2024 matches? All you need to know
CSKs' Deepak Chahar and LSG' Mayank Yadav are unlikely to return for the rest of IPL 2024 due to injuries.
Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar and Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav are likely to not return for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024, reports have stated. Both the fast bowlers have suffered an injury and have been missing from the matches for quite some time now.