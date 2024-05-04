Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar and Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav are likely to not return for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024, reports have stated. Both the fast bowlers have suffered an injury and have been missing from the matches for quite some time now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a report by Cricbuzz, Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings had said, “Deepak's injury is not looking good," however, he added, “I will not say he is ruled out of the season but doubtful"

Earlier on May 2, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming too admitted that seamer Chahar's injury "doesn't look good" and he hoped for a positive report from the franchise's medical team. Chahar's latest injury was seen pulling off his run-up in just the second ball of the Punjab Kings chase on May 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024 Playoffs: Is it game over for Hardik Pandya's MI? Check possible qualification scenarios after the MI vs KKR match Chahar's career has been marred by injuries in the last couple of years, costing him a permanent spot in the Indian team. The coach also added, “Yeah, the travelogue is pretty busy. There's a lot of ins and outs. So, Deepak Chahar doesn't look good. The initial feeling wasn't great. So, I'm hoping for a more positive report when the physio and the doctor have a look," as quoted by news agency PTI.

Also Read: Orange cap IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad promoted to first rank on highest-run scorer list. Check Top 10 highest scorers When recently Chahar was being trolled for being injured again, his sister came in support of him and wrote on X, “Stop being so insensitive guys! Nobody is enjoying these injuries! He is trying his best and he will comeback stronger!"

On the other hand, on April 30, LSG's Mayank Yadav was forced to leave the field due to injury after bowling 3.1 overs in their recent match against Mumbai Indians. According to a report by PTI, the 21-year-old cricketer from Delhi is poised to receive a pace bowling contract from the BCCI under which he will be under the supervision of NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team. This will, as per the report, will take charge of his injury management and fitness programme from his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. It also added that the bowling contract will be given to him along with Umran Malik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal and Akash Deep. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a BCCI source spoke to PTI about Yadav's future in the IPL 2024 season. The source said, “Mayank has a tear but is more likely a grade 1 tear. It will be cutting it fine but in case LSG qualifies for the play-offs, he might just be able to play the knock-out games. But it is like hoping against hope and right now he is doubtful for the remaining IPL games."

During his feat, Yadav was awarded back-to-back ‘Player of the Match’ but suffered an injury during the third match and had to sit out for four weeks. Though he passed the fitness test and returned to play against Mumbai Indians on April 30, he was again forced to leave the field after bowling 3.1 overs, conceding 31 runs.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

