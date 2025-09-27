Will injured Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma play match against Pakistan? Morne Morkel shares update

India are gearing up for their Asia Cup final encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan, but injury concerns have set alarm bells ringing in the Suryakumar Yadav-led side after their Super Four match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Abhishek Sharma were off the field due to cramps during Sri Lanka's batting innings.

India maintained their unbeaten streak in the Asia Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling encounter that reached the Super Over, but their management would be concerned after Hardik Pandya could not bowl after the first over due to cramps, and had to leave the field temporarily.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Morkel said, "Both of them struggled with cramps. Hardik, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and make a call. But both of them struggled with cramps. Abhishek is fine."

"I don't think there will be any training tomorrow. The key for the boys is that they are already in the ice box, and recovery started after the game. The best way is to get a good night's sleep, and I'm sure there will be a pool session organised for the guys. They will get massages and get them mentally ready for the big battle. It is a quick turnaround, playing smart is going to be the key," Morkel told reporters.

Besides injuries, another concern for the Indians will be their bowling performance. Arshdeep Singh (1/46 in four overs) and Harshit Rana (0/44 in three overs) were smashed by the Lankan batters for 90 runs in seven overs. If they want to contain Pakistan, the Indian bowlers will have to step up and provide crucial early wickets.

Skipper SKY on the Sri Lanka match What was supposed to be a dead rubber turned out to be perhaps the best match of the tournament, with both sides crossing the 200-run mark and SL even getting a centurion in Pathum Nissanka. While Indian bowling was beaten to the pulp, some solid performances from middle-order batters and heading into the final against Pakistan unbeaten are two massive positives.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said, "It felt like a final and the boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings. I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end. To have that start with the bat, and someone like Sanju and Tilak taking that tempo was good to see. And for someone like Sanju, who is not opening the batting, and taking that responsibility and even Tilak showing great confidence, which was good to see."